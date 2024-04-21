Explosions rang out in Odesa

An air alert has been announced in a number of regions of Ukraine - the threat of ballistics.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Threat of using ballistic weapons in areas where an air alert has been declared," the Air Force reported at 1:15 p.m.

A few minutes later, monitoring channels reported a rocket in the direction of Odesa.

"An explosion rang out in Odesa," Suspilne correspondents reported at 1:19 p.m.

A minute later, another explosion rang out.

The head of the Odesa RMA Oleh Kiper urged residents of the region to stay in shelters.

