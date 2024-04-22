Zelenskyy: Agreements on ATACMS for Ukraine are cleared up. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that Ukraine and the United States have agreed to supply long-range ATACMS missiles.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's Telegram channel.

"Russian terrorists struck again in Kharkiv - at a TV tower. This is an obvious intimidation to make the terror visible to the whole city and to try to limit Kharkiv's communication and access to information. Work is underway to restore the signal.

Just like Kharkiv, various cities and communities need protection - they need "Patriot". And at the same time, we need to inflict maximum damage to everything that Russia uses as a base for terror and for its military logistics. I am grateful to everyone in the world who is ready to help us with this, and we are working with our American partners to increase our capabilities.

The four key priorities are sky protection, modern artillery, long-range capability, and for US support packages to arrive as soon as possible. And today's result is that all the dots have been dotted in the agreements on the Atakams for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

