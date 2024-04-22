Zelenskyy meets with bipartisan delegation of US Congress. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a bipartisan delegation of the United States Congress.

According to Censor.NET, the video of the meeting was published on the President's telegram channel.

"I met with a bipartisan delegation of the United States Congress. Thank you for this visit after a very powerful and critically important decision for us. The people of Ukraine were counting on this decision. We are pleased that the United States remains with Ukraine, that you remain our main powerful ally," Zelenskyy said.

During the meeting, the parties discussed macro-financial support, military assistance, including the need for artillery shells, long-range missiles, electronic warfare and UAVs, combat aircraft, and support for the development of the Ukrainian defense industry.

"We also talked about the confiscation of frozen assets of Russian terrorists, support for Ukraine on its way to NATO, security guarantees, the Ukrainian peace formula and the participation of the United States in the first inaugural Peace Summit," the President summarized.

