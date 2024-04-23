Explosions occurred in Kharkiv
Russian troops strike at Kharkiv and the region.
This was reported by the head of the city, Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.
"Explosions were heard in Kharkiv. There have been several. Be careful!" - he said in a statement.
According to the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, Russians are attacking Kharkiv and Kharkiv district.
