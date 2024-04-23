ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10127 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
308 1

Ruscists drop explosives from drone on Beryslav: 63-year-old man injured

берислав

Russian occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on Beryslav, Kherson region. A local resident was injured in the attack.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administation, Censor.NET reports.

"Russian troops continue to attack Beryslav with drones. This morning, a 63-year-old local resident was injured as a result of a drone explosion," the statement said.

It is noted that the man sustained an explosive injury, contusion, injuries to his arms and torso.

The victim was taken to hospital. Doctors are currently providing him with medical assistance.

Read more: Two people died as result of shelling by occupiers in Kherson region

Author: 

drone (1569) Beryslav (90) Khersonska region (2024)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 