Ruscists drop explosives from drone on Beryslav: 63-year-old man injured

Russian occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on Beryslav, Kherson region. A local resident was injured in the attack.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administation, Censor.NET reports.

"Russian troops continue to attack Beryslav with drones. This morning, a 63-year-old local resident was injured as a result of a drone explosion," the statement said.

It is noted that the man sustained an explosive injury, contusion, injuries to his arms and torso.

The victim was taken to hospital. Doctors are currently providing him with medical assistance.

