Ruscists attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with rockets: 8 people injured (updated)

Russian occupation forces attacked Dniprovskyi district.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET informs.

"Preliminary, four people were injured in the missile attack. Three men - 34, 48 and 70 years old. And a 72-year-old woman. All are hospitalised in moderate condition.

There were two fires. The information is being clarified," he said.

Later, he wrote that the number of victims had increased to 8.

According to Lysak, a 23-year-old girl was injured. She has an open head injury. It's a serious one. In addition, three more men were injured - 32, 43 and 47 years old. Their condition is average. Two of them are in hospital.

