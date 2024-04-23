Russian reconnaissance drone is shot down in Dniprovskyi district
An Orlan-10 was shot down in the sky over the Dnipropetrovsk region, the second one of the evening.
According to Censor.NET, the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak wrote about this in his telegram channel.
"Minus the UAV," he said.
He added that another Orlan-10 was shot down in the Dniprovskyi district.
