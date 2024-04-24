UK to hand over Paveway IV precision-guided bombs to Ukraine for first time - media. PHOTO

The UK will provide Ukraine with Paveway IV precision-guided bombs as part of a new military aid package.

This was reported by BBC journalist Jonathan Beale, Censor.NET reports.

"The latest batch of UK military aid to Ukraine will include Paveway IV bombs," he said.

Characteristics of the Paveway IV bomb

The Paveway IV is a dual-mode GPS/laser-guided bomb with a maximum range of over 30 km, depending on the altitude, speed and trajectory.

It is manufactured by Raytheon UK and is the latest version of the Paveway series.

It is based on a modified Mk 82 bomb with increased penetration.

Paveway IV can be used from a variety of combat aircraft, including the Harrier GR9, Panavia Tornado, Eurofighter Typhoon and F-35 Lightning II.

Overall, the Paveway IV is an effective and versatile weapon used by the Royal Air Force and is likely to be used by the Royal Navy.

