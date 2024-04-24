Russian troops launch missile attack on Sumy suburb (updated)

During the air raid alert, explosions occurred in Sumy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

An air raid alert has been announced in the region.

The Air Force announced a missile threat.

Later, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported that today, April 24, the enemy launched a rocket attack on the outskirts of the regional center.

"All necessary services are working at the scene. The consequences of the enemy's attack are being clarified," the statement said.