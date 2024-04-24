Belarus to broadcast Euro 2024 without UEFA permission

Belarus has decided to broadcast the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship despite UEFA’s refusal to appoint official broadcasters for the tournament.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Legal Portal of Belarus.

The country's Ministry of Information has included the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) in a special list of right holders whose intellectual property is allowed to be used without their consent.

It is clarified that this refers to the broadcasts of the matches of the upcoming Euro 2024. It is worth noting that this list, along with UEFA, also includes the International Football Federation (FIFA). The same scheme was used by Belarus to pirate the 2024 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

As a reminder, Euro 2024 will take place in ten cities in Germany from 14 June to 14 July 2024. Belarusian teams failed to qualify for the tournament.

