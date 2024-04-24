Occupiers shot woman in Kherson region - investigation launched

In one of the occupied villages of the Kherson region, the Russian military shot dead a 65-year-old local resident.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"Under the procedural supervision of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement reads.

According to the investigation, on 24 April 2024, in one of the settlements of the temporarily occupied Yuvileina community of Kherson district, the Russian military shot a 65-year-old local resident. After that, they tried to set fire to her house.

Before that, the occupiers came to the woman's yard and demanded money from her. When they did not get what they wanted, they fired several shots at her with automatic weapons.

"Once again, representatives of the aggressor country disregard the provisions of international humanitarian law, which expressly prohibit the commission of murder and violence against civilians," the prosecutor's office said.