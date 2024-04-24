Enemy missile destroyed in Dnipropetrovsk region
In the late afternoon of 24 April, an enemy missile was destroyed over the territory of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Eastern Air command.
"As of 17.00, a unit of the Eastern Air command destroyed an X-69 guided missile in the Sinelnykivsky district of the Dnipropetrovsk region," the statement said.
