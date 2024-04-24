3 016 6
US will continue to supply Ukraine with ATACMS missiles - Biden’s adviser Sullivan
The United States will continue to supply Ukraine with ATACMS tactical missiles.
This was stated by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.
"As I said in my opening remarks, we have already sent a few (missiles - ed.), and now that we have additional authority and funds, we will send more," Sullivan said.
At the same time, the Biden adviser refused to name a specific number of ATACMS missiles that Washington plans to supply to Ukraine.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password