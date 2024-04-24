US will continue to supply Ukraine with ATACMS missiles - Biden’s adviser Sullivan

The United States will continue to supply Ukraine with ATACMS tactical missiles.

This was stated by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"As I said in my opening remarks, we have already sent a few (missiles - ed.), and now that we have additional authority and funds, we will send more," Sullivan said.

At the same time, the Biden adviser refused to name a specific number of ATACMS missiles that Washington plans to supply to Ukraine.

