Over two years of war, Poland has provided Ukraine with almost $9 billion in military aid

In the two years since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Poland has handed over 44 aid packages totalling almost $9 billion to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said this during a speech in the Polish Sejm on Poland's foreign policy priorities for 2024.

"Since the full-scale aggression, Poland has approved 44 packages of military assistance to Ukraine. The total value of Polish government support, excluding the multibillion-dollar sums allocated for refugees, for the first two years of the war is about $9 billion," Sikorski said.

