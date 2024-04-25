Occupiers shelled village in Kharkiv region, two women were injured

On April 25, as a result of shelling by the Russian army, two women were injured in the village of Novoosynove, Kupyan district, Kharkiv region.

As Censor.NET informs, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov, announced this on the broadcast of the Yedyni Novyny telethon.

"The occupier struck the village of Novoosynove of the Kupiansk district, as a result of which women aged 70 and 73 were injured," Synehubov said.

He also added that the evacuation of previously identified settlements in three regions of the region is ongoing - 70 families with children have already left for safer places.

