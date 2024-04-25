Europe may face great risks in coming years,- Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said that Europe "could die", so a choice should be made on the issue of peace and war on the continent.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to BFM TV.

Macron, speaking at the Sorbonne, said there was a big risk of seeing Europe weakened in the face of global upheaval on the horizon over the next decade.

"We must realize that our Europe today is mortal, it can die," the French leader emphasized.

According to him, choices need to be made now on the issue of peace and war on the continent, as well as on the digital transition, artificial intelligence, and even the environment.

