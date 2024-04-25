Russians attack Donetsk region with missiles and artillery: Three people killed

Russian occupiers again attacked the Donetsk region with missiles and artillery. Three people were killed as a result of Russian strikes.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin.

"Udachne came under fire - according to preliminary information, Russians hit the village with a rocket. Two people were killed and one wounded there.



Also, 1 person was killed and 2 houses were damaged in Kurakhivka - the enemy fired at it with cannon artillery," the statement said.

The final consequences of the shelling are yet to be determined.

In the morning, the occupants massively shelled the central part of Donetsk region, killing one person and injuring 4 others.

