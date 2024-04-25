Russians hit Nikopol with artillery: Man and woman wounded

Russian troops launch an artillery strike on Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region, wounding a man and a woman.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"The 74-year-old woman is seriously wounded. She has shrapnel wounds and traumatic shock. Another victim is 46 years old. The man is in moderate condition. Both are in hospital.



The enemy shelling also caused destruction. A cafe, a market and a car were damaged," the statement said.

