At night, aggressor shelled Nikopol district three times, rocket fragments damaged private house in Synelnykivskyi district. PHOTO

During the night, the enemy shelled Nikopol, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivska community in Dnipropetrovsk oblast with artillery.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhiy Lysak.

"A gas pipeline caught fire. Two private houses and a greenhouse were damaged. A monument was damaged. Power lines and a street lighting pole were also damaged. People are safe," the statement said.

According to the updated information, a private house in Synelnykivskyi district was damaged by the fall of the downed rocket fragments. No one was injured.

See more: Russian invaders this night attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones, fired artillery. PHOTOS

