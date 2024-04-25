Occupiers shelled Balakliia in Kharkiv region, there are hits near railway station: number of victims increased to 11 (updated)

Russian troops shell Balakliia in Kharkiv region, injuring 7 people.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"The occupiers attacked Balakliia, Izium district. There are hits near the railway station," he said.

Preliminary, 5 people were injured - 3 women and 2 men.

Details are being established. All services are working on the spot.

Later, Syniehubov said that 7 people were injured.

Later, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported that the number of wounded had increased to 11.

According to law enforcement officials, the enemy fired an Iskander-M missile with a fragmentation warhead that exploded in the air.

"These actions of the Russian Armed Forces were aimed at a large number of civilian casualties, because at that time a train with people was arriving at the railway station," the prosecutor's office said.

