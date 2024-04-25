Denmark to increase military support to Ukraine by 590 million euros in 2024

The Danish government and parliament agree to increase military support for Ukraine by another DKK 4.4 billion (EUR 590 million) in 2024.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

Defense Minister Trolls Lund Poulsen noted that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Denmark has been one of the most active donor countries.

"We must continue in the same way, so I am pleased that a broad majority of parties in the Danish Parliament support the addition of an additional DKK 4.4 billion to the Military Support Fund for Ukraine in 2024. It is extremely important to show Ukrainians that we support them in the current serious situation," the Minister emphasized.

The Ministry notes that most of the funds already allocated for military support in 2024 have already been used. However, the Danish government and parliament agreed on the need for further military support for Ukraine this year, so it was decided to increase it.

Read more: Denmark to provide Ukraine with over €420 million for reconstruction and energy

"The purpose of military support under the Fund for Ukraine in 2023-2028 will continue to be to provide direct military support to Ukraine in the form of weapons, other military equipment and training efforts. This includes the purchase of equipment, weapons, etc. from Danish and foreign defense companies for transfer to Ukraine, as well as financial donations and cooperation with other countries to support Ukraine," the Danish Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

In addition, representatives of the Danish government and parliament agreed that the possibility of direct purchases from the Ukrainian defense industry can be realized if the necessary control mechanisms are in place.

In total, the amount of military support under the Ukraine Fund, taking into account its increase, will amount to DKK 64.8 billion (EUR 8.7 billion) in 2023-2028.

Watch more: We count on Denmark’s help in finding additional air defence systems for Mykolaiv region, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO