Putin says he will visit China in May
Russian President Vladimir Putin says he plans to visit China in May.
He said this at the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs on April 25, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.
Putin responded to a request from one of the participants of the event to hand over the book to Chinese leader Xi Jinping: "I am planning a visit in May, I will definitely take this book with me and give it to our friend."
To recap, Putin last visited China in October 2023.
