News
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 463,930 people (+950 per day), 7262 tanks, 11,867 artillery systems, 13,957 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 463,930 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 26.04.24 are approximately: 

  • personnel ‒ about 463930 (+950) people,
  • tanks ‒ 7262 (+7) units,
  • combat armoured vehicles ‒ 13957 (+15) units,
  • artillery systems – 11867 (+31) units,
  • MLRS – 1049 (+0) units,
  • air defense systems ‒ 772 (+0) units,
  • aircraft – 348 (+0) units,
  • helicopters – 325 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 9461 (+12),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 2119 (+1),
  • ships /boats  ‒ 26 (+0) units,
  • submarines  - 1 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks – 15984 (+35) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 1962 (+16)

Втрати ворога за добу 25 квітня

