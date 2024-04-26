Ruscists attacked industrial facility in Sumy with GABs (updated)

Russian occupation forces launched guided aerial bombs in the Sumy region. Explosions rang out in Sumy.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

The Air Force warned about the launch of guided aerial bombs in the Sumy region.

The RMA reported that the enemy carried out an airstrike on an industrial facility in the city of Sumy, using two anti-aircraft missiles.

All necessary services are available on site. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

Read more: Ruscists attacked Sumy infrastructure with GAB. All necessary services are working at site of attack - RMA