Committee of Swiss parliament approved $5.5 billion aid plan for Ukraine - mass media

A Swiss parliamentary committee has voted to give Ukraine 5 billion Swiss francs ($5.5 billion) in aid as part of a broader package aimed at improving Bern’s defense capabilities.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

It is noted that, supported by lawmakers from the left and center-right parties, the security committee of the upper house of the Swiss parliament approved the package, which provides for the allocation of 10.1 billion francs of additional funds for the army along with the amount of aid for Ukraine.

The plan, which still has to go through a series of parliamentary checks before becoming law, was approved by eight votes to five.

Read more: At peace summit in Switzerland, world should show how it sees the end of war in Ukraine - Borrell

The statement of the parliament says that the multi-billion package was conceived as an extraordinary contribution to ensure the security of Switzerland and "peace in Europe" in connection with the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine.

Part of the package for Ukraine is aimed at supporting the reconstruction and repair of infrastructure.

The committee voted in favor of the plan less than two months before Switzerland is due to approve a high-level international conference to help bring peace to Ukraine.

The publication adds that Switzerland is under pressure from Western allies, demanding more aid to Ukraine, while right-wing nationalists in parliament insist on maintaining strict neutrality.

Read more: Switzerland initiates referendum that could lift sanctions against Russia