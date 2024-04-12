Switzerland initiates referendum that could lift sanctions against Russia

A group of activists supported by the far-right Swiss People’s Party has collected signatures for a referendum on the country’s neutral status, which could undermine the sanctions it has imposed on Russia.

The initiators of the referendum propose to enshrine in the Swiss constitution its status of "permanent, armed neutrality" and to prohibit participation in any defense alliance unless the country is attacked, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

It is also proposed to block the country's participation in any "non-military coercive measures", which include sanctions, unless they are approved by the UN Security Council.

Since Russia and China are permanent members of the Security Council, approval of the initiative would mean that Switzerland would never be able to impose sanctions on them, as they would be able to block the relevant decision at the UN with their veto.

It is unclear when exactly the referendum on Swiss neutrality will take place. The constitution stipulates that the government and parliament must discuss the issue and, if necessary, make counterproposals to the question under consideration.

According to the newspaper, the entire process - up to the referendum - could take several years.