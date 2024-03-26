Russia cannot produce required number of UAVs due to sanctions - National Resistance Centre

Due to the European Union’s sanctions, Russian defence plants are unable to produce the planned number of drones for the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the National Resistance Centre.

The NRC states that the Russian defence enterprise Izhmash - Unmanned Systems failed to fulfil its plan to produce drones due to the lack of necessary European parts.

In the summer of 2023, the Russian Ministry of Defence signed a contract with the company to produce Granat-4 systems. However, in October, based on an independent opinion from the Udmurt Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the plant announced that it would not be able to meet the full production plan.

The plant's employees handed over the relevant document to the NRC.





Sanctions against Russia

Since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the European Union has imposed 13 sets of sanctions against Russia and individuals and companies of Russian origin. Individual countries have also imposed sanctions against Russia and its citizens, for example: The United States, Lithuania, Finland, India, and a number of other states and organisations.

The European Parliament also called for an immediate embargo on agricultural products from Russia and Belarus.

The European Parliament adopted a new legislative resolution, according to which Russian assets confiscated as a result of its aggressive war should become a "contribution to the reconstruction of Ukraine".