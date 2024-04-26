Russians attack car with kamikaze drone near Zolota Balka, man is injured

Near Zolota Balka in Kherson region, the Russian military attacked a civilian car with a kamikaze drone.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, a 44-year-old man was injured as a result of a drone strike.

He was taken to the hospital. Doctors are conducting an examination and providing assistance to the victim.

Read more: Ruscists shelled Bilopillia in Sumy region with artillery: 2 people were killed