Ruscists shelled Bilopillia in Sumy region with artillery: 1 person was killed, 4 were injured. PHOTOS

Today, on 26 April, Russian invaders shelled residential areas of Bilopillia, Sumy region, with artillery and "Grad" systems, killing a woman.

This was announced by the mayor of Bilopillia, Yuriy Zarko, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"There were two attacks on Bilopillia today. The first one was from artillery at about ten o'clock in the morning. There were four strikes, they hit the 'primary'. After 40 minutes, they attacked again - with 'Grad'. I can't say for sure whether it was the whole cassette or just 20 strikes, it's being determined. At the moment, we know about two dead," he said.

Zarko clarified that a woman died on the spot and another died during transport to a hospital in Sumy.

The mayor stressed that the strikes hit the residential sector. Private houses and a residential two-storey building were damaged.

Emergency services are working at the site of the strikes. Information about the consequences is being updated.

Earlier it was reported that the occupiers had attacked an industrial facility in Sumy with GABs.

The Sumy RMA clarified that the enemy shelled Bilopillia with artillery. Five explosions were recorded.

Preliminarily, one woman was killed and four people were wounded in the shelling.

The shelling also damaged the premises of a medical facility, multi-storey and private houses, a shopping centre, a bank building, garages, cars, and a tractor.