Couple of volunteers and their 18-year-old son are injured as result of enemy drone hitting their car in Kharkiv region
An enemy drone hits a civilian car in Kharkiv region, causing injuries.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.
"Today at 12:30 in the village of Sotnytskyi Kozachok, Bohodukhiv district, two local volunteers were injured as a result of an enemy drone hitting their car: a 56-year-old man and his 54-year-old wife. Their 18-year-old son also sought medical assistance," the statement said.
As noted, the shelling was carried out after the delivery of humanitarian aid to the villagers.
