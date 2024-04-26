Couple of volunteers and their 18-year-old son are injured as result of enemy drone hitting their car in Kharkiv region

An enemy drone hits a civilian car in Kharkiv region, causing injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"Today at 12:30 in the village of Sotnytskyi Kozachok, Bohodukhiv district, two local volunteers were injured as a result of an enemy drone hitting their car: a 56-year-old man and his 54-year-old wife. Their 18-year-old son also sought medical assistance," the statement said.

As noted, the shelling was carried out after the delivery of humanitarian aid to the villagers.

Read more: Southern defense forces repelled two Russian assaults in Orikhiv direction and three in temporarily occupied Kherson region