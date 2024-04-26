Southern defense forces repelled two Russian assaults in Orikhiv direction and three in temporarily occupied Kherson region

Southern defense forces repelled two attacks by the Russian occupiers near Staromaiorske and Robotyne and three attacks near Krynky.

This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, in the operational zone of the Southern Defense Forces, daily counter-battery fighting and repulsion of enemy attacks continues.

The enemy does not abandon its intentions to knock our units out of their positions.

Thus, in the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers carried out 2 assaults. 1 in the area of Staromaiorske and 1 in the area of Robotyne. They were unsuccessful.



On the left bank of the Dnipro River, in the temporarily occupied Kherson region, the enemy made 3 unsuccessful assaults near the village of Krynky. Having suffered losses, he retreated to his original positions.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to take comprehensive measures to hold and strengthen their positions.

Read more: Defense forces repelled four attacks by Russian occupiers near Krynky and one near Staromaiorske

"The occupiers are putting pressure with artillery shelling, air strikes, using a large number of attack drones of various types, and continue aerial reconnaissance. Over the past day, 139 reconnaissance UAVs were recorded flying in the operational zone," the Southern Defense Forces said.

It is also reported that during the combat day, the occupiers carried out 4 air strikes using 2 guided bombs in the Orikhiv direction, 2 guided bombs and more than four dozen unguided missiles in the Kherson region.

As a result of an enemy air strike with guided bombs on Kachkarivka in Kherson region, an administrative building and private houses were damaged. There were no civilian casualties.

Read more: Ruscists shelled Bilopillia in Sumy region with artillery: 1 person was killed, 4 were injured. PHOTOS