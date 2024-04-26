ENG
Situation in energy sector remains difficult, for 4th day in row we have to attract assistance from Europe - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that currently mini-TPPs are being installed in various cities.

The Prime Minister announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The situation in the energy sector remains difficult. Despite 24/7 repairs, there is a significant deficit in the power system. Yesterday, for the fourth day in a row, Ukrenergo was forced to attract emergency assistance from Europe," the statement said.

According to Shmyhal, the damage caused by the Russian Federation cannot be repaired in a few weeks or even months.

"We are working on alternatives: we are installing mini-TTPs in different cities, strengthening the power system through its decentralization. I also urge Ukrainians to use electricity sparingly. Help our power engineers, help our power system. Consume electricity responsibly," the Prime Minister summarized.

