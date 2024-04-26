Two hospitals are being urgently evacuated in Kyiv due to threat of Russian missile strike - KCSA

On Friday, April 26, two hospitals, including a children’s hospital, are being urgently evacuated in Kyiv due to a Russian provocation. The enemy claims that there are allegedly military personnel in these medical facilities.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA), Censor.NET reports.

"The city is urgently starting to evacuate two hospitals, one of which is a children's hospital, located on Bohatyrska Street. Because a video is being widely circulated in the online media, which actually announces an enemy attack on these medical institutions. And that there are allegedly military personnel in these hospitals," the statement said.

The KCSA emphasized that this is an absolute lie and a provocation of the enemy, which he is trying to use to strike at the social infrastructure of the capital.

"In order to protect sick children, their parents and medical staff, the Kyiv authorities are now doing everything possible to transfer patients and doctors to other medical facilities in the capital," the press service said.

The KCSA added that they had asked the SSU and the Ministry of Health for help and informed them of the measures being taken to save the lives and health of patients and hospital staff.

