First F-16s to arrive in Ukraine with trained pilots in 2024 - Austin

This year, the first F-16 fighter jets with trained pilots will arrive in Ukraine.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said this before the start of the Ramstein meeting, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"This year, more squadrons of donated F-16s will start arriving in Ukraine, along with pilots and maintenance personnel trained by members of this Contact Group," Austin said.

He noted that over the past two years, members of the Defense Contact Group (Ramstein - ed.) have provided Ukraine with more than 70 medium- and long-range air defense systems, as well as thousands of missiles.

"We have provided over 3,000 armored vehicles, including over 800 main battle tanks. We have provided tens of thousands of anti-tank missiles to Ukraine," Austin added.

As a reminder, the 21st meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format is taking place today.

The Ministry of Defense noted that the allies will discuss the supply of ATACMS missiles, shells and other weapons.

F-16 fighters for Ukraine

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine would receive F-16 fighter jets from its partners.

The coalition is led by the Netherlands and Denmark. The allies also train Ukrainian pilots and engineers.