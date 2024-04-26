Meeting in "Ramstein" format will be held today

The 21st meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine’s Defence ("Ramstein" format) will take place today.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

It is noted that this will be the 21st meeting. The first meeting was held on 22 April 2022.

Today's meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence will be held via virtual communication.

This meeting will focus on how to overcome the difficulties and problems that have accumulated over the past six months while the country has been waiting for decisions on US support.

Last meeting in the Ramstein format

Ukraine's Defence Minister Umerov said that following the Ramstein, Ukraine and its partners agreed to supply F-16s, ammunition, drones, air defence systems, etc.

