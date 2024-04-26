Southern defense forces eliminated 113 occupiers and 51 pieces of weapons and military equipment over day

The southern defense forces continue to inflict fire on the enemy’s locations, firing positions and rear.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defense Forces.

Thus, during the day, it was confirmed that the enemy had reduced its forces by 113 occupiers, 51 units of weapons and military equipment, including:

16 guns;

3 mortars;

20 units of armored vehicles;

1 electronic warfare station;

1 video surveillance complex "Murom-M";

1 video surveillance camera;

3 reconnaissance UAVs;

5 aerial photo stations;

1 generator.

