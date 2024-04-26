Zelenskyy honored memory of Ukrainians who rectified consequences of Chornobyl disaster

In Slavutych, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena paid tribute to the Ukrainians who rectified the consequences of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident.

This was reported by the Office of the President, Censor.NET reports.

"38 years ago, the Chornobyl disaster happened. A radiation accident whose consequences went far beyond Ukraine and even our entire Europe. The world felt that disaster. But still, it was localized. People stood up to protect life and fulfilled their duty," the Head of State said.

The memory of the heroes - the liquidators of the Chornobyl disaster - was honored with a minute of silence.

Zelenskyy thanked everyone who protected lives 38 years ago and presented the Orders of Merit, III grade, and Courage, III grade, to Chornobyl NPP employees and liquidators.

The President expressed respect to all the people of Slavutych for saving and helping Ukraine in the spring of 2022, during the full-scale Russian invasion.

"Slavutych did not surrender to the occupiers. It showed its character. It fought. It defended itself. And we saw you on this square. We saw the heroism of those of our people who worked shifts at the station under Russian occupation. People saved Ukraine in '22, and only people, all our people, are the ones Putin will lose to. No evil can stand against a brave people who do everything to protect life," he said.

Zelenskyy also spoke with residents of Slavutych, including relatives of the captured National Guard, who asked the President to return the Chornobyl NPP defenders home.

"We will definitely return everything. Not only our territory, but above all our people, all our prisoners: both military and civilians, our Armed Forces soldiers and our National Guard. We remember everyone. We will definitely do so," the President assured.

