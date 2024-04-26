In Kherson region, it is forbidden to visit coastal areas along Dnipro River, where there are fortifications

In the Kherson region, it is forbidden to visit areas where fortifications have already been built or are being built, in particular, the coastal areas along the right bank of the Dnipro, Inhulets, Virovchyna, and Kosova rivers.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, wrote about this in a telegram, citing the decision of the Regional Defense Council, Censor.NET reports.

He said that during a meeting of the Kherson Defense Council, a decision was made to ban visits to the coastal areas along the right bank of the Dnipro, Inhulets, Virovchyna and Kosova rivers.



"It is forbidden to visit the areas where fortifications have been built or are being built, including along the river banks," he explained.

Prokudin also said that due to the increased activity of Russian drones, civilian traffic on the T-04-03 Marianske - Beryslav - /P-47/ road between km 14 and km 71 is now prohibited. A detour will be organized via the road T-22-07- /T-04-03/ Vysokopillia - Velyka Oleksandrivka - Beryslav.

The head of the RMA urged the residents of Kherson region to strictly adhere to these restrictions, as their health and lives depend on it.