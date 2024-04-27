ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 465,054 people (+1,124 per day), 7,268 tanks, 11,905 artillery systems, 13,971 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 465,054 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 04.27.24 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 465,054 (+1,124) people,
  • tanks ‒ 7268 (+6) units,
  • armored combat vehicles ‒ 13,971 (+14) units,
  • artillery systems – 11905 (+38) units,
  • MLRS – 1049 (+0) units,
  • air defense equipment ‒ 775 (+3) units,
  • aircraft – 348 (+0) units,
  • helicopters – 325 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 9485 (+24),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 2124 (+5),
  • ships/boats ‒ 26 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 16,019 (+35) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 1968 (+6)

Read more: AFU General Staff: 79 combat engagements were recorded over last day, enemy attacks mostly in Avdiivka direction

