Ukraine needs to include opposition in executive bodies, - MEP von Cramon

Ukraine needs to include representatives of the opposition in the executive branch. This condition could be made a condition for further financial support from the West.

This was stated by MEP Viola von Cramon-Taubadel in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Von Cramon explained that holding presidential elections in Ukraine is impossible due to the war waged by the Russian Federation, so she supported the involvement of opposition representatives in the Ukrainian executive branch.

"Yes, this is what I think is necessary. I think we should have made it a precondition at the very beginning... You saw how Netanyahu (Israeli Prime Minister - Ed.) created a military cabinet from the very beginning, 24 hours after the attack (by Hamas on Israel). He made sure that everyone was involved and that everyone spoke with one voice. The same could be expected from Ukraine," she said.

At the same time, the MEP did not rule out that this condition could be imposed when providing further financial support from the West.

"I would say that the US, the EU, Germany and other donors may demand this. I think we need to make sure that all participants in the political arena receive equal attention, equal access and equal financial review. This way they will know what money is coming and going and why certain decisions are made. I am in favour of involving the opposition more in the decision-making process at the executive level," she argued.

Von Cramon also commented on cases when members of the Verkhovna Rada were denied permission to travel outside the country.

"Yes, we are very aware of this and we are fighting for the rights of my colleagues. This is not normal. But it's not just the opposition. It is interesting that after one of the votes, people who did not vote for a certain law faced the same appeal. So it's not just the opposition.

In fact, it is used as a political tool against those MPs who did not follow the presidential line, and this is a problem," said von Cramon.

Von Cramon also believes that the Verkhovna Rada could allow journalists to cover its work again.

"I think it would be fair to leave the doors (of the parliament - ed.) open and give a place to journalists who are interested in reporting directly on the debates to feel the spirit, the dynamics of the debates, but I don't think I should comment on this," the MEP concluded.