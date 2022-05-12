OPFL faction in Verkhovna Rada was dissolved

The Verkhovna Rada has officially announced the dissolution of the Opposition Platform for Life faction.

It will be recalled that on March 19, the National Security and Defense Council suspended the activities of parties with ties to the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

The decision of the National Security and Defense Council concerns the following parties: "Opposition Platform - For Life", "Sharia Party", "Nashi", "Opposition Bloc", "Left Opposition", "Union of Left Forces", "State", "Progressive Socialist Party of Ukraine", "Socialist Party of Ukraine", "Socialists" party, "Volodymyr Saldo Bloc".

On March 28, Vadim Rabinovych, the party's co-chairman, announced that the political force was ceasing to operate.

On April 21, people's deputies of the OPFL created a group "Platform for Life and Peace" in the Rada, headed by Yuriy Boyko.

