Occupiers shelled Stanislav in Kherson region, woman was injured
A 21-year-old woman was injured in Stanislav, Kherson region, as a result of Russian shelling.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.
"A local resident was injured as a result of Russian shelling in Stanislav. The 21-year-old woman sustained blast and craniocerebral injuries, as well as contusion.
Doctors treated the victim on the spot. She refused to be hospitalised," the statement said.
