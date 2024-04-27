Occupiers shelled Stanislav in Kherson region, woman was injured

A 21-year-old woman was injured in Stanislav, Kherson region, as a result of Russian shelling.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"A local resident was injured as a result of Russian shelling in Stanislav. The 21-year-old woman sustained blast and craniocerebral injuries, as well as contusion.

Doctors treated the victim on the spot. She refused to be hospitalised," the statement said.

