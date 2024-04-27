Consequences of Russian missile attack on territory of medical complex in Kharkiv. PHOTOS

On the night of 27 April, the occupiers attacked the territory of a medical facility in the Saltovsky district of Kharkiv, using S-300 missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

As noted, a 53-year-old woman was injured.

According to law enforcement officials, the building of the medical facility in Kharkiv was damaged, as well as the food unit and the building where 60 patients and five hospital staff were staying at the time of the shelling.

"Patients were moved from the damaged premises to other buildings. Rescuers, police and all necessary services are working at the scene," the statement said.

Law enforcement also published photos showing the consequences of the Russian attack on the medical facility.











Earlier it was reported that the enemy had struck the Saltovsky district of Kharkiv. It was also noted that the missiles hit the ground near the medical complex, damaging buildings, power lines, and utilities.