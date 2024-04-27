Australia is preparing new $100 million aid package for Ukraine - Shmyhal

Australia will provide a new $100 million aid package to Ukraine, which will be used for man-portable air defence systems, drones and other military needs.

According to Censor.NET, the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Australia Richard Marles agreed on this during a meeting in Lviv.

"Half of this amount will be spent on a large batch of man-portable air defence systems. More than $30 million will be spent on drones as part of the 'drone coalition', and the rest will be spent on other military needs," Shmyhal said.

In addition, Australia will provide Ukraine with air-to-ground ammunition.

In total, Australia's support for Ukraine has already amounted to more than $655 million, of which $540 million is military aid.

"We appreciate the solidarity of the Australian people with Ukraine. I am grateful to Mr Richard Marles for his deep involvement in Ukrainian affairs, for his effective solidarity, for the concrete things that Australia is doing for Ukraine. We will stand by your side until victory. We will do everything to ensure that the rule of law prevails over the rule of force in the world," Shmyhal added.