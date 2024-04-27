Two Russian reconnaissance drones were destroyed over Odesa
In the sky over the Odesa region, enemy UAV "ZALA" and UAV "Orlan-10" were destroyed.
This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces, Censor.NET reports.
"Today, 04/27/24, two Russian reconnaissance drones were destroyed in the sky over Odesa using light aircraft, in cooperation with the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine," the message reads.
