Two Russian reconnaissance drones were destroyed over Odesa

In the sky over the Odesa region, enemy UAV "ZALA" and UAV "Orlan-10" were destroyed.

This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, 04/27/24, two Russian reconnaissance drones were destroyed in the sky over Odesa using light aircraft, in cooperation with the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine," the message reads.

