ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7821 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine
1 642 7

Two Russian reconnaissance drones were destroyed over Odesa

ппо

In the sky over the Odesa region, enemy UAV "ZALA" and UAV "Orlan-10" were destroyed.

This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, 04/27/24, two Russian reconnaissance drones were destroyed in the sky over Odesa using light aircraft, in cooperation with the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine," the message reads.

Read more: Occupiers shelled Stanislav in Kherson region, woman was injured

бпла

Author: 

Odeska region (609) drones (2276) Southern Defence Forces (203)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 