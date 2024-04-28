During day, Armed Forces repelled enemy attacks in 6 directions, 88 combat clashes took place - General Staff

At night, the Russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine - they used 4 UAVs of the "Shahed" type and 5 UAVs of an unknown type. All UAVs of the "Shahed" type and 1 UAV of an unknown type were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

During the day, the enemy launched 32 rockets and 64 air strikes, carried out 60 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

During the past day, the settlements of Strilecha, Synelnykove, and Vovchanski Khutory of the Kharkiv region were hit by airstrikes; Serebrianka Forestry, Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region; Terny, Yampolivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Spirne, Chasiv Yar, Druzhba, Oleksandropil, Shcherbynivka, Semenivka, Yevhenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novokalynovka, Arkhanhelske, Novozhelanne, Karlivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostyantynivka, Vodiane, Urozhayne, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Krynky, Ivanivka, Kizomys, Kherson region.

More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

The situation in the south

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions.

Fighting in the east

In the Kupiansk direction, our soldiers repelled 13 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kyslivka, Berestove, Kopanky in the Kharkiv region and Novoyehorivka and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the areas of Nevsky, Serebrianka forestry of the Luhansk region, and Terny in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 8 attacks in the areas of Spirne, Vyiimka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Nove settlements in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 35 attacks in the areas of Novokalynove, Keramik, Umanske, and Netaylove settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Vodiane, Paraskoviivka, and west of Pobeda in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 13 times.

In the Orihiv direction, the occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders 2 times in the districts of Staromayorske, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions during the past day.

Strikes at the enemy

Our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 16 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

Units of missile troops damaged 1 control point and 2 radar stations of the enemy.