During day, 94 combat combat clashes took place at front, largest number of enemy attacks were repulsed in Avdiivka direction - General Staff

During the past day, 94 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 12 missiles and 76 air strikes, fired 83 rockets from MLRS at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

The General Staff reminds that at night, the Russian occupiers inflicted another massive attack on Ukraine, using cruise missiles of various types. Information about this attack is being clarified.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

During the past day, the Volfyne settlements of the Sumy region and the city of Sumy were hit by airstrikes; Derhachi, Vysoka Yaruha, Lyptsi, Ohirtseve, Pischane, Hlushkivka and Vodiane of the Kharkiv region; Serebrianka Forestry, Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Terny, Paraskoviivka, Chasiv Yar, Diliivka, Yevgenivka, Lozuvatske, Berdychi, Oleksandropil, Kostiantynivka, Kalinove, Arkhanhelske, Ocheretyne, Memryk, Novobakhmutivka, Urozhayne, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Robotine of the Zaporizhzhia region; Tomarine and Krynka, Kherson region.

More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

The situation in the North

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions.

The situation in the East

In the Kupiansk direction, our soldiers repelled 10 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kyslivka, Berestove in the Kharkiv region, and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 14 times in the areas of Druzhelyubivka settlements of the Kharkiv region; Hrekivka and Serebrianka Forestry of Luhansk region; Terny and south of Zarichne in the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 10 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka in Luhansk and Nove, Vyiimka, Spirne, Ivanovske, and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka region, our defenders repelled 29 attacks in the areas of Arkhanhelske, Keramik, Ocheretine, Semenivka, Umanske, Kalinove settlements.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Prechistivka, and Urozhaine settlements, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 17 times.

The situation in the South

According to the General Staff, in the Orihiv direction, the occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders 3 times in the districts of Staromayorske, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. So, during the past day, he carried out 4 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.

Strikes at the enemy

At the same time, as reported, our soldiers continue to actively inflict casualties on the occupiers in terms of manpower and equipment, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.

During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 14 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

Units of missile forces damaged 2 personnel concentration areas, 1 radar station, 1 ammunition depot, 3 anti-aircraft defense facilities, 1 EW station, 1 warehouse of the enemy's material and technical means.