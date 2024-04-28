During week, 6,620 occupiers were eliminated and 849 units of military equipment were destroyed. INFOGRAPHICS

The Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 6,620 Russian occupiers and destroyed 849 units of weapons and military equipment over the past week.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavliuk.

"During the week from April 21 to 28, 2024, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed about 6,620 enemy personnel," the message reads.

Weapons / military equipment of the Russian troops suffered significant losses:

50 tanks;

95 combat armored vehicles;

229 artillery systems;

4 MLRS;

9 air defense installations;

280 units of auto equipment;

45 units of special equipment.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 9 missiles and 128 unmanned aerial vehicles.

