Russian authorities canceled "Immortal Regiment" due to fears of emergencies and possible manifestations of dissatisfaction with war in Ukraine - British intelligence

Russia’s latest cancellation of the traditional "Immortal Regiment" march on May 9 may indicate both fears of emergencies and the fact that mass events may become a place of discontent over the war in Ukraine.

British intelligence noted that Russia has canceled the marches of the "Immortal Regiment," instead, portraits of deceased relatives are proposed to be hung on cars and in public places from May 1 to May 11.

In addition, five regions of Russia-Bryansk, Pskov, Belgorod, Ryazan, and Kursk-have also canceled parades until May 9, probably due to fears of Ukrainian drone attacks.

In this context, British analysts recalled last year's incident a week before May 9, when an unknown drone exploded over the Kremlin, and Russia blamed it on Ukraine.

"This is the second year that the Immortal Regiment march has been canceled and the Victory Day parades have been curtailed for security reasons. This year, Victory Day is preceded by Putin's inauguration on May 7. The Russian leadership's calculation could also be influenced by the potential for protests and expressions of dissatisfaction with the war against Ukraine," the UK Ministry of Defense summarized.

What is the "Immortal Regiment"?

The "Immortal Regiment" is a propaganda campaign that the occupiers hold in the Russian Federation on the eve of or on May 9 (when they celebrate Victory Day). During this march, relatives of Russians who died in World War II carry their portraits in their hands.