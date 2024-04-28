Ukraine and US are working on text of security agreement, - Zelenskyy

Teams from Ukraine and the United States are working on a specific text for a bilateral security agreement.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his address.

"Now our teams - Ukraine and the United States - are working on a bilateral security agreement. We are already working on a specific text. Our goal is to make this agreement the strongest of all. We are discussing the specific foundations of our security and cooperation. We are also working on fixing specific levels of support for this year and for the next 10 years. This includes armed support, financial support, political support, and support for joint arms production. The agreement should be truly exemplary, reflecting the strength of American leadership. I am grateful to both our team and the team of the American side for progress in the preparation of the agreement," Zelenskyy said.

As a reminder, Ukraine has already signed nine bilateral security agreements, namely with the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland and Latvia. This document is being signed in pursuance of the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine.

